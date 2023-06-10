Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » French Open Women's Singles Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Swiatek vs Muchova Game

French Open Women's Singles Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Swiatek vs Muchova Game

Check out the live streaming details for the Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova French Open women's singles in Roland Garros

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 11:36 IST

Paris, France

Roland Garros: Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova at French Open (AP)
Roland Garros: Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova at French Open (AP)

In the final of the French Open women’s singles, scheduled for Saturday, June 10, the top-ranked player in the world, Iga Swiatek, will face off against Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic. The highly anticipated match will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Swiatek solidified her No.1 WTA ranking after her competitor, Aryna Sabalenka (ranked No.2), was defeated by Muchova in the semifinals. The 22-year-old Polish sensation is aiming to secure her third title at Roland Garros while defending her previous victory over Coco Gauff last year. Swiatek has yet to drop a set in the tournament and even won four sets with an impressive 6-0 scoreline. She encountered a tie-breaker only once in the semifinal against Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia.

On the other side, Muchova will be participating in her first-ever Grand Slam final. The 26-year-old displayed remarkable resilience in her victory against Sabalenka, coming back from a precarious 2-5 position in the third set and saving a match point to claim an unexpected win.

Advertisement

These two players have crossed paths once before, during the 2019 Prague Open. In that encounter, Muchova emerged victorious with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 score. It remains to be seen whether Muchova can replicate her past success and challenge Swiatek’s dominance in the final showdown.

When is Swiatek vs Muchova’s French Open 2023 Final Match?

The French Open women’s singles final match will be played on Saturday, June 10.

When will the French Open women’s singles final start?

The French Open women’s singles final between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova will start around 6:30 PM IST (01:00 PM GMT) on June 10, 2023.

top videos
  • Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?
  • Kajol Returns To Instagram Hours After Bidding Goodbye; Fans Call Out Her 'Poor' Marketing Gimmick
  • Kiara Promotes SPKK With Sid's Mom By Her Side | Ranbir Schools A Pap | Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Create Guinness World Record For Most People Performing His Iconic Pose
  • Ranbir's Animal Pre-Teaser Out | Priyanka Chopra's Desi Baby | Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Mehendi

    • Where can you watch the French Open women’s singles final?

    The French Open women’s singles final between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova will be shown live on Sony Sports Network. The French Open can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: June 10, 2023, 11:36 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 11:36 IST
    Read More