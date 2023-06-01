Gael Monfils Withdraws From French Open 2023 Ahead of Round Two With Wrist Injury

Gael Monfils withdraws from French Open with a wrist injury, calling his first-round triumph his top win at Roland-Garros.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after the Frenchman produced a magical late-night performance on Court Philippe-Chatrier in the first round against Sebastian Baez.

While he had recovered well from the physical effort of Tuesday’s extraordinary three-hour 47-minute first-round rollercoaster, the flare-up of an injury to his left wrist has left him unable to continue.

Monfils was scheduled to play sixth seed Holger Rune on Thursday evening for a place in the third round.

“Physically, I’m quite fine," he said on Wednesday night. “I was quite happy this morning. I woke up quite good. But I had a problem with my wrist that I cannot solve.

“The doctor says it was not good to play with that type of injury. Yesterday was actually very risky, and then today definitely (he) says I should stop."