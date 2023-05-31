Garbine Muguruza Gets Engaged to Fan Who Once Asked for a Picture

Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza took to her social media handle to announce that she’s engaged to be married to Arthur Borges, a fan who had once asked the tennis star for a picture together.

The 29-year-old player shared a picture of the couple on Instagram with the caption “You had me at ‘Hello'".

The star from Caracas recounted the story of how she had met her partner Borges in the city of New York, during the 2021 US Open.

She said that the pair had met initially when she was out on a walk in Central Park.

“My hotel was close to Central Park and I was bored, so I thought I should go for a walk," the 2017 Wimbledon women’s champions said.

“I go out and I run into him on the street. Suddenly, he turns and says, ‘Good luck at the US Open.’ I was left thinking, ‘Wow, he’s so handsome," she added.

After a couple of years of courtship, Borges had popped the question if she wanted to get married to him and an emotional Muguruza said yes.

“It felt weird, I was thinking something else and then when he proposed, I started crying," Muguruza said.

“I didn’t know how to react. I said ‘yes’ in the midst of tears, it was very romantic," the 2016 French Open winner revealed.

The Spanish-Venezuelan tennis player has two singles grand slam titles to her name as she triumphed at SW19 in the year 2017 and at Roland Garros in the year 2016.

The 2016 edition of the French Open was her maiden grand slam victory as she romped to a 7-5, 6-4 win over the legendary Serena Williams, after failing to beat the American at the 2015 Wimbledon summit clash.

She crossed swords with the Williams family once again on the court as she got the better of Venus Williams to secure her first Wimbledon title in the year 2017 as she registered a 7-6, 6-0.