Home » Sports » Gauhati High Court Stays WFI Elections on Petition Filed by Assam Wrestling Association

Gauhati High Court Stays WFI Elections on Petition Filed by Assam Wrestling Association

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 18:03 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Wrestling Representational Image (UWW)
Wrestling Representational Image (UWW)

The Gauhati High Court on Sunday stayed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, scheduled for July 11, on a petition filed by the Assam Wrestling Association.

Assam Wrestling Association, in its petition filed against the WFI, IOA ad-hoc body and the Sports Ministry, said that though it was entitled to be an affiliated member of the WFI, it was not granted one "despite a recommendation made by the then WFI Executive Committee at WFI’s General Council in Gonda, on November 15, 2014.

The ad-hoc panel has fixed June 25 as the last date for receiving the names for the electoral college while the while the elections to elect the new governing body would be held on July 11.

The petitioner contended that unless their body is affiliated to the WFI, and they can nominate their representative to the electoral college, the election process should be stalled.

    • The court directed the respondents — WFI ad-hoc body and the Sports Ministry — that till the next date is fixed for hearing they should not proceed with the elections of the Executive Committee of the WFI.

    The court fixed July 17 as the next date for the hearing.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 25, 2023, 18:03 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 18:03 IST
