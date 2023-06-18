German MotoGP: Jorge Martin Beats Francesco Bagnaia to Clinch Title in Sachsenring

Jorge Martin edged world champion Francesco Bagnaia after a cut-and-thrust battle over the last 10 laps to win Sunday’s German MotoGP, to trim the Italian’s lead in the standings.

After beating Bagnaia in Saturday’s sprint race, Martin, a Spaniard who rides for the Primac Ducati team, this time resisted late counter-attacks to win. Frenchman Johann Zarco, on another Pramac, completed the podium.

On Saturday, Martin, starting from the second row of the grid, overtook pole-sitter Bagnaia, on a factory Ducati, on the fourth lap. On Sunday, he made his move even earlier and took first on the third lap.

Bagnaia gave chase and overtook with 10 laps to go but Martin hit back and regained the lead.

Bagnaia pressed hard and the bikes touched on the second last lap, but both riders stayed upright and Martin stayed ahead to close out his second win in a main MotoGP race. His previous victory was in the Styria Grand Prix in Austria in 2021.

