German Open 2023: Lakshya Sen Exits in First Round as Indian Challenge Ends

Lakshya Sen of India was shocked by world No 41 Christo Popov in straight games

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 21:45 IST

Lakshya Sen holds the no. 12 spot in men's singles rankings. (AFP Photo)
Lakshya Sen holds the no. 12 spot in men's singles rankings.

Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a shock opening round exit from the German Open badminton tournament after a straight-game defeat to Christo Popov of France in the men’s singles in Mulheim (Germany) on Wednesday.

The world number 12 and sixth seeded Sen went down to world No 41 Popov 19-21, 16-21 in a round of 32 clash, lasting 46 minutes.

All the three other Indians also lost their respective round one matches to end the country’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

Mithun Manjunath fought hard but lost his men’s singles first round match to Singapore’s fourth seeded Loh Kean Yew 8-21, 21-19, 11-21.

In women’s singles, Malvika Bansod suffered a 13-21, 14-21 defeat to fifth seed and world number six Wang Zhi Yi of China, while Tasnim Mir lost to eighth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 8-21, 10-21.

With the results on Wednesday, India’s campaign in the tournament ended.

The Indians mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa had lost their first round match on Tuesday against the Scottish duo of Adam Hall and Julie Macpherson 10-21, 12-21.

