Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » German Open: Donna Vekic and Petra Kvitova Reach Final With Win Two Wins in One Day

German Open: Donna Vekic and Petra Kvitova Reach Final With Win Two Wins in One Day

Croatia’s Vekic had to play twice on Saturday as she cruised into the final with a 6-4 7-6(8) victory over Maria Sakkari following her win over Elina Avanesyan, after play was cancelled due to heavy rain on Friday. Kvitova moved past Ekaterina Alexandrova with a 6-3 6-4 win in the semifinals after her triumph over Caroline Garcia

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Reuters

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 23:59 IST

Germany

Donna Vekic (Twitter)
Donna Vekic (Twitter)

Croatia’s Donna Vekic had to play twice on Saturday but did not drop a set as she cruised into the German Open final with a 6-4 7-6(8) victory over world number eight Maria Sakkari of Greece.

The 26-year-old had first beaten lucky loser Elina Avanesyan in straight sets in their quarter-final on Saturday morning after play was cancelled due to heavy rain on Friday.

ALSO READ| SAFF Championship: India Seal Progress to Semis With 2-0 Win Over Nepal

She will face two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in Sunday’s final after the Czech eased past Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3 6-4 in what was her second match of the day as well.

Advertisement

Armed with her thundering forehand, world number 23 Vekic bagged the first set courtesy of an early break and then reeled in the sixth seed after Sakkari took a quick 2-0 lead in the second to force a tiebreak.

Vekic made it two wins from her Saturday matches on her fourth match point with another forehand winner flying past her opponent, who had earlier beaten Marketa Vondrousova in her last-eight match.

Sakkari has now lost all five of her semi-finals this season.

Vekic will now take on 33-year-old Kvitova who, prior to beating Alexandrova, had also beaten Caroline Garcia of France for her first top-10 win on grass since defeating Maria Sharapova in the 2011 Wimbledon final.

ALSO READ| Kerala Blasters File Appeal With CAS Against Walkout Fine of Rs 4 Crore: Report

Advertisement
top videos
  • Prabhas Charging A Whopping Rs 150 Crore For 'Project K' Despite 'Adipurush' Debacle? Netizens React
  • Malaika Arora Rides Down 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' Nostalgia Train; So Does SRK | Pasoori Remake Upsets Fans
  • Sex And The City Star Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Indian Designer | Desi Designers Who Went Global
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral

    • She needed just one break in each set to seal victory with an ace on her second match point to snap Alexandrova’s winning run with the Russian having won the title in ’s-Hertogenbosch last week.

    Kvitova will bid for a second title of the season after winning in Miami.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 24, 2023, 23:59 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 23:59 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App