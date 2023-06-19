Triveni Continental Kings Onboard Six Ace Players Ahead of Inaugural Global Chess League

Triveni Sports Private Ltd. owned Triveni Continental Kings, a franchise in Global Chess League (GCL) announced 6 ace chess players, including the Armenian Chess Grandmaster and the former world rapid and blitz champion Levon Grigori Aronian; Wei Yi, one of the greatest prodigies in the game of chess. The other players include Yu Yangyi, China’s 29th Grandmaster and one of the world’s top juniors; Kateryna Lagno, a renowned Russian Chess Grandmaster; Nana Dzagnidze, a Georgian Grandmaster and one of the top female players in the world and Jonas Buhl Bjerre, a Danish Chess Grandmaster.

The players of Triveni Continental Kings will participate under the able mentorship and coaching of the renowned chess player, Loek Van Wely. Currently, Loek is the National Coach of Italy. Triveni Group has a long association with chess through Mr. Dhruv M. Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director, Triveni Turbine Ltd and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., who besides being a chess enthusiast, has also served as the former President of the All-India Chess Federation for 12 years and has a profound appreciation for the intricacies of the game.

Commenting on the participation in GCL, Dhruv M. Sawhney, said, “We are excited to make our sports debut with Triveni Continental Kings in the Global Chess League. Chess is renowned for its strategic thinking and intellectual prowess that aligns perfectly with our core values. We are known for our rich legacy and nation-building initiatives through years of innovation and this venture marks another significant step in establishing global recognition for India. Our aim is to create meaningful connections with chess enthusiasts and the global community, nurture talent, and contribute to the game of chess worldwide."

Joining as the coach of Triveni Continental Kings, Loek van Wely, said, “I feel honoured and excited to be the coach of the team comprising of world’s top chess players. With six ace players on board, Triveni Continental Kings is well positioned to display a strong performance in the first-of-its-kind chess tournament. Our focus will be to build strong camaraderie among the players and implement effective strategies against each opponent."

The Global Chess League is the world’s first and largest official franchise league of its kind, with chess players from all over the world competing in a unique joint team format. It is a joint venture between FIDE and Tech Mahindra. GCL will feature male and female chess champions competing in the same team.