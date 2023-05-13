Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Go Warriors! Go Lakers! US Vice President Harris, Husband Split Over NBA Playoffs

Go Warriors! Go Lakers! US Vice President Harris, Husband Split Over NBA Playoffs

Stephen Curry scored 27 points on Wednesday as the Warriors staved off elimination with a 121-106 victory over the LeBron James-led Lakers

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 05:55 IST

Washington, US

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

It’s a White House divided — not over politics but the NBA playoffs as Vice President Kamala Harris cheers on the Golden State Warriors and her husband Doug Emhoff backs the Los Angeles Lakers.

“This is a whole situation in the household," Emhoff, whose official title is Second Gentleman, told the Los Angeles Times. “Kamala is a serious Warriors fan, I mean serious.

“I’m a hardcore Laker fan."

The Lakers currently lead the Warriors by three games to two in their best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final series.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points on Wednesday as the Warriors staved off elimination with a 121-106 victory over the LeBron James-led Lakers.

Advertisement

Harris is a native of Oakland, California, while Emhoff went to school in southern California — Lakers territory. Both of course have offices in the White House compound.

RELATED NEWS

Emhoff said that when he and Harris learned their two favorite teams would be battling in the playoffs, “we looked at each other and it was like, ‘Game on!'"

They posted a friendly wager on Twitter. The loser will have to wear the winning team’s jersey.

If the Warriors win, Emhoff would be forced to wear a jersey emblazoned with Harris’s name and the number “1" that she received in January from Curry when the defending NBA champions visited the White House.

Game 6 in the Warriors-Lakers series is in Los Angeles on Friday. Only 13 NBA teams have rallied from 3-1 down to win a series.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: May 13, 2023, 05:55 IST
last updated: May 13, 2023, 05:55 IST
Read More