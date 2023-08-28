'Gold Medal is For All of India', Says World Champion Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem Makes Huge 'Olympics' Prediction

India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra etched his name in the history books as he won a historic gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest on Sunday, August 27. Chopra’s throw of 88.17 metres was enough to secure him the elusive gold medal, while Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem finished with a silver medal with his season-best throw of 87.82m in the javelin final.

Speaking after the historic event, Neeraj thanked the entire nation whereas, Arshad also congratulated the Indian ace, while making a huge Paris Olympics prediction.

Chopra had earlier qualified for the Paris Olympics with a throw of 88.77m in the qualifying round of the World Championships on Friday, while Nadeem also booked his berth for next year’s spectacle in France.

In the final on Day 9 of the World Championships, the duo came face to face but they had nothing except respect for each other.

“I want to thank the people of India for staying up late. This medal is for all of India. I’m Olympic champion now I’m world champion. Keep working hard in different fields. We have to make a name in the world," said Chopra speaking to the reporters after the final.

He is the first Indian athlete to win a World Championship gold medal, earlier, Anju Bobby George had won a bronze medal in the long jump in 2003.

The 25-year-old had won the silver medal in Eugene last year but with his latest achievement, Neeraj Chopra now has a World Championship gold, the Tokyo Olympics gold, the Asian Games gold and the Commonwealth Games gold as well.

Neeraj is also the only Indian to have won the Diamond League, the title he claimed last year.

Nadeem congratulated Chopra for his gold while saying that he hoped for India and Pakistan to finish in the top two places in next year’s Olympics in javelin.