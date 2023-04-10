Home » Sports » Golf: John Rahm Wins Masters for Second Major Title

Golf: John Rahm Wins Masters for Second Major Title

Rahm, who started the day four off the lead, rallied behind a final round three-under 69 for a winning total of 12-under 276

Augusta, Georgia

Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates on the 18th green after wining the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates on the 18th green after wining the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Rock-steady Jon Rahm, channeling Spanish great Seve Ballesteros on his late hero’s birthday, survived a marathon day to score an emotional Masters win at Augusta National on Sunday, denying LIV Golf a watershed victory.

Rahm, who started the day four off the lead, rallied behind a final round three-under 69 for a winning total of 12-under 276 and a decisive four-shot victory over the LIV standard bearers Brooks Koepka and evergreen Phil Mickelson.

The win was Rahm’s fourth this season, earning him a second career major to go along with his 2021 U.S. Open title.

With the victory Rahm also reclaims the number one world ranking from defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

