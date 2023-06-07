Government Invites Protesting Wrestlers for Talks: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has invited wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for talks with the government on their issues.

Thakur, in a tweet post-midnight Tuesday, said the government was “willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues". “I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same," he said.

This invitation from the Sports Minister comes a few days after protesting wrestlers met Home Minister Amit Shah in which they reportedly demanded an impartial probe of Brij Bhushan.

They have been agitating against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, and demanded his arrest. Some women wrestlers have accused him of sexually harassing them, charges he has denied.

Earlier, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of Singh’s associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda as part of the investigation, officials said.

They also said a minor complainant whose statement was the basis of a case registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

The wrestlers had been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar until May 28, when Delhi Police cleared the agitation site.

The protest site was cleared after wrestlers were prevented from marching to the new Parliament building during its inauguration. Following a scuffle with security personnel on May 28, the wrestlers were booked for rioting and other charges.

Subsequently, they traveled to Haridwar, expressing their intention to immerse their medals in the Ganges. However, they later decided to entrust the medals to the farmers’ leaders to make a decision on their behalf.