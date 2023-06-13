IOA Forms Ad-Hoc Committee to Run Volleyball Federation of India

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday announced the appointment of a four-member Ad-Hoc Committee for the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), with the provision of adding a fifth member including a retired judge of the Hon’ble Supreme Court/High Court as a Returning Officer.

The formation of the Ad-Hoc Committee has been undertaken in consultation with and recommendation of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

In a letter addressed to FIVB, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports - India, Kalyan Chaubey, Joint Secretary and Acting CEO of IOA confirmed the appointment of Ad-Hoc Committee headed by Rohit Rajpal (Executive Council Member, IOA) as its Chairman.

The three members of the committee are Alaknanda Ashok (Joint Secretary, IOA), S Gopinath (IPS Retd. and former athlete) and Stephen Bock (FIVB Head of Legal & General Counsel).

