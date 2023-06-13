Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
IOA Forms Ad-Hoc Committee to Run Volleyball Federation of India

IOA Executive Council Member Rohit Rajpal will head the committee while Joint Secretary of IOA Alaknanda Ashok, retired IPS and former athlete S Gopinath, and FIVB Head of Legal & General Counsel, Stephen Bock formed the four-member Ad-Hoc Committee

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday announced the appointment of a four-member Ad-Hoc Committee for the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), with the provision of adding a fifth member including a retired judge of the Hon’ble Supreme Court/High Court as a Returning Officer.

The formation of the Ad-Hoc Committee has been undertaken in consultation with and recommendation of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

In a letter addressed to FIVB, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports - India, Kalyan Chaubey, Joint Secretary and Acting CEO of IOA confirmed the appointment of Ad-Hoc Committee headed by Rohit Rajpal (Executive Council Member, IOA) as its Chairman.

The three members of the committee are Alaknanda Ashok (Joint Secretary, IOA), S Gopinath (IPS Retd. and former athlete) and Stephen Bock (FIVB Head of Legal & General Counsel).

    • The Ad-Hoc Committee will be responsible for the management of day-to-day affairs of the Volleyball Federation of India with immediate effect, including following the due process for the selection of athletes, competitions and managing sportspersons’ participation in international events.

    The IOA, in days to come, will make the announcement for the appointment of Returning Officer to oversee the conduct of fresh elections in a smooth and transparent manner.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

