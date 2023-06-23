Halle Open 2023: Andrey Rublev Beats Yannick Hanfmann to Enter Quarterfinals

World number seven Andrey Rublev pulled off a straight sets win over Yannick Hanfmann to reach the Halle grass-court quarterfinals on Thursday, avenging a shock defeat to the German in Rome last month.

Rublev, the runner-up in 2021, came through against his 53rd-ranked rival 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

Hanfmann had led 5/3 in the tiebreak but was unable to push on and repeat his last-16 win on the Rome clay on the eve of the French Open.

“The important thing was I was able to win against a tough player like Yannick," said Rublev.

“The last time he beat me and he’s playing better and better. Especially on grass, he’s even tougher to play against because he has such a good serve and a good game at the net."

Rublev will be playing in his sixth quarter-final of the season on Friday when he faces Tallon Griekspoor.

Dutchman Griekspoor, who was the champion on grass at ‘s-Hertogenbosch last weekend, defeated defending champion Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10/8).

Hurkacz had beaten Griekspoor in a five-set second round marathon at the French Open recently.

Despite winning 13 titles, Rublev has yet to capture a grass-court crown.

Jannik Sinner came out on top in an all-Italian clash against Lorenzo Sonego to reach the quarter-finals.

Sinner, ranked at nine in the world, saved all eight break points he faced to clinch a tough 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4 second-round triumph.

“It was a tough match for sure. He had a lot of chances," said Sinner after reaching his ninth quarter-final of the year.

“I made a couple of mistakes in the tie-break but that can happen. On grass courts it’s never easy, and the way I reacted, especially mentally, I guess I did a good job. Obviously playing against him is never easy."