Home » Sports » Halle Open: Alexander Bublik Defeats Andrey Rublev to Claim Crown in Germany

Halle Open: Alexander Bublik Defeats Andrey Rublev to Claim Crown in Germany

Kazakhstan's Bublik got the better of Russian Rublev 6-3 3-6 6-3 in the final of the grass court event in Germany to claim his first title on the surface on Sunday

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Reuters

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 20:33 IST

Germany

Alexander Bublik (Twitter)
Alexander Bublik (Twitter)

Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik battled his way past third seed Andrey Rublev 6-3 3-6 6-3 thanks to two service breaks to win the Halle Open title on Sunday, his first on grass just over a week before the start of Wimbledon.

It was also the 26-year-old’s second tour title after his win in Montpellier in 2022.

Bublik, ranked 48th in the world, shot out of the blocks and snatched a break on Rublev’s very first service game to move 2-0 up.

ALSO READ| Ronaldinho Dazzles at ‘The Beautiful Game’ Charity Match Against Roberto Carlos’ Team

With his booming serve proving impenetrable for his opponent Bublik quickly bagged the first set.

Rublev, playing in his second Halle final in three years and looking to add to his Monte-Carlo title this season, got his revenge when he managed to convert his third break point of the match at 3-2.

He held serve to level but Bublik recovered and went a break up thanks to a superb backhand crosscourt winner at the start of the third set.

    The Kazakh, who is no stranger to grass with two finals in Newport, did serve a dozen double faults throughout the match but finished it off in style, firing a second serve ace on his first match point to land his second tour title.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: June 25, 2023, 20:33 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 20:33 IST
