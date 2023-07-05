Happy Birthday PV Sindhu: A Look at Ace Indian Shuttler’s Spectacular Career

PV SINDHU BIRTHDAY: One of the finest badminton players ever to represent India, PV Sindhu turns 28 today. The 21st-century sporting icon and badminton sensation has won several national and international titles in her illustrious career. With two Olympic medals to her name, Sindhu’s consistency at the highest level is simply astonishing. She also managed to win a medal in her first Commonwealth Games appearance in 2014.
Drawing inspiration from Pullela Gopichand, Sindhu picked up the sport at a nascent age. Sindhu even joined Gopichand’s academy to hone her skills. As Sindhu celebrates her 28th birthday today, it is time to take a look at her memorable achievements.
Happy Birthday PV Sindhu: Achievements
- At the age of 14, PV Sindhu won a major international medal in the Junior Asian Championship in 2009.
- Five years later, PV Sindhu won her first Commonwealth Games medal.
- Next year, she claimed the second spot in the Denmark Open Superseries.
- PV Sindhu had shown immense promise until 2015 but the ace shuttler scaled greater heights in the following year.
- In 2016, she won her first super series finals against Chinese opponent Sun Yu.
- In the same year, PV Sindhu became the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic silver medal.
- She went on to become the first Indian to win the BWF World Tour Finals in 2018 beating Japanese badminton player, Nozomi Okuhara, in the summit clash. The Japanese superstar was fighting to defend her crown, having won the tournament in 2017.
- PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara clashed again, this time at the BWF World Championships in 2019. The Indian shuttler succeeded in coming out on top again, getting the better of the Japanese player, 21-7, 21-7. The epic victory helped her in becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious BWF World Championships title.
- At the Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu earned a bronze medal. With this, Sindhu became the first-ever Indian woman to win two medals in Olympics.
- Apart from her on-court achievements, PV Sindhu also won the Arjuna Award in 2013.
- She was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2015 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award (now known as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award) in 2016.
- In 2021, PV Sindhu was honoured with the Padma Bhushan.