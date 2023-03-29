HI Distributes over 11,000 Hockey Sticks, Over 3,300 Balls to State Member Units and Academies

Hockey India on Wednesday announced that the national federation will be distributing over 11,000 hockey sticks, 3,300 hockey balls and other vital playing safety equipment to its State Member Units and Hockey Academies Members in order to bolster the development of the sport across India.

The initiative is yet another step taken by the Hockey India Executive Board to bolster the development of the sport and as part of the initiative, all Hockey India Member Units, and Selected Academy Members will receive the aforementioned hockey sticks and balls.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said that the initiative will help in making the sport more accessible to a budding hockey player in the country. “Our aim is to ensure that aspiring hockey players in the country receive proper equipment in the early stages of their careers. The initiative has been taken to arm the member units and various hockey academies across the country with proper resources which can help them in driving the growth of players across all regions of India."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also spoke on the initiative and said, “We want to ensure that all the Hockey India member units across all the states and Union Territories, and hockey academies in India are equipped with all they need to work towards the broad basing of the sport. We have a dearth of talent available across all regions in the country and our aim is to provide them with quality equipment that can help them in their growth in the early stages of their careers."

