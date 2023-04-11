HI Plans to Revive Hockey India League in Early 2024

The lucrative Hockey India League (HIL) is likely to be re-launched early next year as the national federation on Monday announced its exclusive commercial and marketing partner for the event.

HIL was stopped after the 2017 edition due to financial issues and Hockey India (HI) is now looking for new partners to revive the league.

"The HIL was a big success for the game and we are now in the process of reviving the league early next year," a HI source told PTI.

"We wanted the league to start as soon as possible but there is no window in FIH till February next year. But it gives us ample time to put all the things in place," he added.

HI on Monday announced Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd as its exclusive commercial and marketing partner agency.

This marks a great step towards the awaited revival of the HIL.

"I am very pleased today because the Hockey India League was one of my top priorities when I assumed office as president of Hockey India. It will be a critical stepping stone for India and we are delighted to have Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd (BBMVPL) as our exclusive Commercial partners for the HIL," HI president Dilip Tirkey said.

"Their understanding of the sport, esports, content, media & IP monetisation is unparalleled and we are very excited about what we could collectively achieve and deliver.

"I am delighted that we are moving towards the launch of a new era of the Hockey India League. It will revitalise not only hockey in India, but also bring fresh energy to the sport globally," he added.

Echoing Tirkey’s sentiments, HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said: "The Hockey India League will bring together the best of the world and a great learning experience for young talent as well.

"We are confident of taking this forward with Bing Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd. and their expertise to manage the commercial and marketing aspects of the league." As per the agreement, Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd will be responsible to bring in sponsors, including the main sponsor, besides scouting for possible franchise owners.

