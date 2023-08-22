A New Indian, But Still with 'Anand' in His Name: Viswanathan Anand to News18 on Praggnanandhaa

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa registered a stunning victory over world number 3 Fabiano Caruana in the semi-finals of the ongoing FIDE World Cup chess tournament in Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday. He is facing Magnus Carlsen in the final of the tournament on Tuesday. With Monday’s win, Praggnanandhaa became only the second Indian player following the legendary Viswanathan Anand to enter the summit clash of the tournament. And in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, Anand called it a “historic achievement" by the young star.

“He is the first Indian to qualify for a world cup semi-final since me. Gukesh was the first Indian to go above me in the ratings list after 37 years and if Pragg wins, he could go above that. And he is the first after me to play Candidates (tournament). So three of my records have vanished in just one tournament!" said Anand.

This is the 20th time that Praggnanandhaa is taking on Carlsen, with the latter holding a slight advantage in head-to-head.

“Magnus is trying to win this world cup title for the first time, so Pragg will play a very motivated Carlsen," Anand told CNN-News18.

You don’t win only by the great moves, he added. “You win by the games you don’t lose. Every half-point plucked here and there is important. Pragg has done very well. Since June, he is playing unlike the Pragg we knew from before, who was already one of the most promising world talents. But Carlsen is also playing at his best," said Anand.

Praggnanandhaa has been on an all-round high with his attacking and defensive skills, he said, adding that he will, however, be sorely tested by Carlsen.

“It would help that Pragg has won against Carlsen in the past," Anand told CNN-News18. “He knows it is possible. A lot of people who face Magnus are not even sure of what is possible." Magnus Carlsen will also be wary because of the past games, he added.

“Pragg and I have discussed Carlsen many times. We spoke when I was in Baku. But I left him alone because it’s important for him to be focused," said Anand.

The difference won’t be technical alone, he said. “It will be mental. Can Pragg be tenacious enough?"

Nerves will play an important role and there will be several mistakes, said Anand.