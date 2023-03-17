Home » Sports » Hockey India Awards 2022: Hardik Singh And Savita Punia Win Top Honours

Hockey India Awards 2022: Hardik Singh And Savita Punia Win Top Honours

The winners for the year 2021 and 2022 were announced at the 5th Hockey India Awards held in Delhi on Friday

Reported By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 17:03 IST

New Delhi, India

The winners at the 5th Hockey India Awards pose with Anurag Thakur. (Pic Credit: Hockey India)
The winners at the 5th Hockey India Awards pose with Anurag Thakur. (Pic Credit: Hockey India)

The Hockey India held its fifth annual awards at the national capital on Friday with India men’s team vice-captain Hardik Singh and women’s captain Savita Punia winning the top honours for the year 2022 during a glittering ceremony attended by high-profile dignitaries. The duo won Balbir Singh Senior Award For Player of the Year in their respective categories while taking a cash price of Rs 25 lakh each.

The legendary Gurubux Singh was honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022.

“It’s been a fantastic year, and it feels great to be recognised for my efforts. I believe we had a roller coaster year as a team, and there are players who have done exceptionally well this year as well. I honestly feel that I am accepting this honour on behalf of the entire team," said Hardik after winning the award.

Hardik Singh receives his player of the year trophy. (Pic Credit: HI)

RELATED NEWS

Savita expressed her gratitude upon winning the award while praising her teammates. “This is a tremendous honour for which I am extremely grateful. We performed admirably as a team, and winning the FIH Women’s Nations Cup was a watershed moment for us. I thank my teammates, coach and support staff for their continuous encouragement and hard work," she said.

Savita Punia receives her Player of The Year trophy. (Pic Credit: HI)

The winners for the year 2021 were also honoured during the ceremony that was also attended by Cabinet Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Sports, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Tomar and Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey began the event delivering a welcome note with the past, present and future of both Indian and women hockey present in attendance.

For the year 2021, current India men hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh won the Player of the Year award while Savita was declared women player of the year.

Amit Singh Bakshi, who was part of India’s 1956 Melbourne Olympics gold medal winning team, was given the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2021. Besides various awards were handed to players across a myriad senior and junior categories.

The Winners of the Hockey India Annual Awards 2022 are: 

Sr. No. Award/Category Prize Money Winners 
1. Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 INR 30.00 Lakh + trophy  Gurbux Singh
2. Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2022 (Men) INR 25.00 Lakh + trophy  Hardik Singh
3. Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2022  (Women) INR 25.00 Lakh + trophy  Savita
4. Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2022 (Men – Under 21) INR 10.00 Lakh + trophy  Uttam Singh
5. Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2022 (Women – Under 21) INR 10.00 Lakh + trophy  Mumtaz Khan
6. Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year 2022 INR 5.00 Lakh + trophy  Vandana Katariya
7. Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year 2022 INR 5.00 Lakh + trophy  Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam
8. Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year 2022 INR 5.00 Lakh + trophy  Harmanpreet Singh
9. Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year 2022 INR 5.00 Lakh + trophy  Krishan B Pathak
10. Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution 2022 INR 5.00 Lakh + trophy  Pritam Siwach
11. President’s Award for Outstanding Achievement 2022 INR 5.00 Lakh + trophy  Hockey Ace Foundation 
12. President Award for Umpire/Umpire Manager 2022 INR 2.50 Lakh + trophy  Gurinder Singh Sangha 
13. President Award for Technical Official 2022 INR 2.50 Lakh + trophy Mohd Mogul Muneer

Sr. No. Award/Category Prize Money Winners 
1. FIH Men’s Player of the Year 2022 INR 10.00 LakhHarmanpreet Singh 
2. FIH Goalkeeper of the Year 2022 (Men) INR 5.00 LakhPR Sreejesh 
3. FIH Goalkeeper of the Year 2022 (Women) INR 5.00 LakhSavita 
4. FIH Coach of the Year 2022 (Women) INR 5.00 LakhJanneke Schopman 
5. FIH Women’s Rising Star of the Year 2022 INR 5.00 LakhMumtaz Khan 
6. 300 International Caps INR 3.00 LakhManpreet Singh 
7. 250 International Caps INR 2.50 LakhRani 
8. 200 International Caps INR 2.00 LakhMandeep Singh 
9. 200 International Caps INR 3.00 LakhNavjot Kaur 
10. 150 International Caps INR 1.50 LakhHarmanpreet Singh 
11. Umpire in 150 Senior International match INR 1.50 LakhJaved Shaikh 
12. 100 International Caps INR 1.00 LakhNeha 
13. 100 International Caps INR 1.00 LakhNavneet Kaur 
14. 100 International Caps INR 1.00 LakhLalremsiami 
15.  Goal in Debut Match INR 1.00 LakhKarthi Selvam 
16. Top goal-scorer for FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2021-22 INR 1.00 LakhHarmanpreet Singh 
17. Best Goalkeeper of FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup Spain 2022 INR 1.00 LakhSavita 
18. Top goal scorer of Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 INR 1.00 LakhSharda Nand Tiwari 

