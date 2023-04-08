Home » Sports » Hockey India Names 33-member Indian Women's Core Group for National Coaching Camp

Hockey India Names 33-member Indian Women's Core Group for National Coaching Camp

The camp will help players put in the hard yards to fine-tune their strategies and combinations further ahead of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s tour to Australia as a preparatory event ahead of the Asian Games in China

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

New Delhi, India

New Delhi, India

33-member Indian Women's Core Group named for national coaching camp (Hockey India Photo)
33-member Indian Women's Core Group named for national coaching camp (Hockey India Photo)

Hockey India on Saturday named a 33-member Core Probables Group for the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp, which will be held from 9th April to 13th May 2023 at SAI, Bengaluru. The camp will help players put in the hard yards to fine-tune their strategies and combinations further ahead of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s tour to Australia as a preparatory event ahead of the Asian Games in China.

The Core Group for the National Camp includes goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam and Bansari Solanki. Among the defenders named for the camp are Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, and Mahima Chaudhary.

Midfielders named for the camp are Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Phalke, and Ajmina Kujur.

Forwards Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, and Sunelita Toppo are also among the core probables.

“After the last camp in which we were able to establish our baseline for the needed physical output and addressed individual improvements, we’re looking to improve our team structure and tactics. Playing Australia in Australia at the end of this camp will help us assess where we are compared to the top of women’s hockey," said Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman.

Core Probables Group:

Goalkeepers

Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki,

Defenders

Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary

Midfielders

Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Phalke, Ajmina Kujur,

Forwards

Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo.

first published: April 08, 2023, 11:57 IST
last updated: April 08, 2023, 11:57 IST
