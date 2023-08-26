HS Prannoy Bags Bronze at World Championships 2023, Loses to Kunlavut Vitidsarn in Semis

India’s HS Prannoy fought hard but could only win a bronze medal after he suffered a defeat in the BWF World Championship 2023 semifinals losing to Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-18, 13-21, 14-21.

Prannoy squared off against last year’s silver medalist Vitidsarn in the semifinal clash on Saturday, August 26 but had to make do with a bronze.

The BWF world number 9 ranked shuttler became the fifth men’s singles athlete to win a medal at the prestigious World Championships. Earlier on Friday, he had eliminated world number 1 Viktor Axelsen but against the third seed Kunlavut, the 31-year-old from Kerala couldn’t prevail.

Despite winning the first game, the Indian shuttler seemed to be running out of gas, in a clash that lasted for 76 minutes, Prannoy finished second best, after losing the second and third games.

HS Prannoy 1-2 Vitidsarn, BWF World Championship 2023 Highlights: Prannoy Bags Bronze, Loses in Semis

Having been pushed to the edge by the reigning world number, Prannoy looked visibly tired against a fast and agile Vitidsarn. Even though the Indian shuttler began the contest well, mistakes slowly crept in on him and eventually cost him dearly.

The World Championship bronze medal will add to Prannoy’s glorious 2023 wherein he has also won the Malaysia Masters Super 500 earlier. He also reached the final of the Australian Open Super 500. On the back of his sensational performances this year, the 31-year-old jumped to 9th place in the BWF rankings.

Earlier in the quarterfinal clash, Prannoy dumped out the defending champion, the top-seeded world number 1 Viktor Axelsen.

