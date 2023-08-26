HS Prannoy 1-2 Vitidsarn, BWF World Championship 2023 Highlights: Prannoy Bags Bronze, Loses in Semis

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 22:18 IST
Copenhagen, Denmark
BWF World Championship 2023 Semifinal LIVE: HS Prannoy assured himself a historic medal at the BWF World Championships 2023 after upsetting the world number 1, defending champion and top-seeded Viktor Axelsen to set up a semifinal clash with Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn.
Prannoy gave away the first game against Axelsen on Friday night but came back to haunt the defending champion and pick up only his third win over Axelsen in three sets at 13-21, 21-15, 21-16 to stun the home crowd at Roal Arena.
HS Prannoy wins the bronze medal then in the World Championships, ousted in the semifinal but the world number 9 will surely be proud with that medal. India’s 14th medal in the World Championships. Thanks for joining us today, until next time, it’s goodbye.
Kunlavut Vitidsarn is into the final, HS Prannoy fought well but couldn’t sustain his push. The Thailand international wins 18-21, 21-13, 21-14.
Vitidsarn one point away from the win, six match point opportunities. Leads 20-14.
Two points away Kunlavut Vitidsarn from a second consecutive final. Mistakes creeping in on Prannoy.
It’s been a see-saw battle, Prannoy wins a couple of points and then loses some. Vitidsarn fires one wayward, but then grabs a stunning point. 17-13.
HS Prannoy with a stunning smash, back to three points, a shot fired wide and Prannoy is now inching closer. 15-12.
Two back to back points, Prannoy attacks the net and he’s now back within touching distance, 14-10.
Gorgeous net shot, the shuttle was tumbling, Vitidsarn in disbelief too and that’s followed by another error, 13-8.
Not the news we would have wanted, Vitidsarn leads 11-7, the silver medalist from last year has the advantage in the final game.
What a rally, brilliant badminton from these two, Prannoy fires long and that’s out, challenges but to no avail. The lead with Vitidsarn 8-6.
He’s still in it, Vitidsarn loses two points back to back, Prannoy attacking now and the lead is cut down to 6-4.
HS Prannoy showing his attacking intent, takes another point with aggressive play but another mistake and it’s 6-2. Those mistakes are creeping in, and that will make it difficult for him.
HS Prannoy takes the first point, Vitidsarn fires back with two points back to back, and then another to lead 3-1.
The Thai shuttler needed just 1 game point, he forces the decider, HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn to tussle in the third game for a place in the final.
Vitidsarn wins four points back to back, Prannoy looks tired and it seems like we’ll be having a decider. Another error and seven-game point opportunities.
It’s 13-15 now, three points back to back from HS Prannoy, he’s giving this game a fight.
Vitidsarn opens up a lead of 15-10, that was the longest rally so far, 31 shots and the Thailand international has his nose in front.
Seven straight points for Vitidsarn but Prannoy fires back with a good cross court hit, it’s 13-8 now.
Vitidsarn holds the advantage, a good challenge from the Thai shuttler and he opens up a four point lead of 11-7 against HS Prannoy at the break.
The Thai shuttler is now making it look easy, mistake after mistake from Prannoy and his opponent leads 9-7.
It seems HS Prannoy is slightly getting tired, being made to go all around the court, good shot though from Prannoy to make it 7-6. And then an error, it’s 7-7.
Almost a comeback from Vitidsarn, but another error from the Thai shuttler, Prannoy has a slender lead of 6-5.
HS Prannoy comes out firing all guns blazing, takes four back to back points, an unsuccessful challenge from Vitidsarn, Prannoy leads 5-1.
Second game underway, beautiful backhand smash! Poetry in motion, that is 1-0 for the Indian.
HS Prannoy takes the first game 21-18, that was a knife’s edge, 24 minutes into the contest, the Indian leads 1-0.
Prannoy with the kill now, his hit landed straight on the line, a challenge from the Thai shuttler, replays show the shuttle would land on the line, three-game point opportunities. Viditsarn being attended to by the doctor. A slight knee bruise. 20-18 lead for Prannoy.
HS Prannoy oh my my! He missed the kill, hits the nets with the whole court gaping, 19-17 the lead for the Indian.
Vitidsarn gets three points back to back, however, Prannoy forces another error with a powerful drive, it’s 19-14. Three points away Prannoy from the first game advantage.
HS Prannot gives away 3 points but fires back, another error from Vitidsarn and it’s 17-12. Both players take a small drinks break.
Superb! The latest winner from HS Prannoy, 11th of the last 14 points, that was a swift 391kph stunner from the Indian, 16-8 lead for the world number 9.
Having assured himself of at least a bronze medal, the 31-year-old top-ranked Indian shuttler who is currently number 9 in the BWF rankings will face the challenge of Vitidsarn.
After fighting for 68 minutes against the world number 1, Prannoy will be gunning for a gold medal but he will first need to find a way past Vitidsarn the third seed who overcame Wang Tzu Wei in a clash that lasted for an hour and 21 minutes.
Prannoy had earlier won the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in 2023, and he had also reached the final of the Australian Open Super 500, as he looks to win India’s 14th medal at the World Championships.
Before the shuttler from Kerala, PV Sindhu (5), Saina Nehwal (2), Kidambi Srikanth (1), Lakshya Sen (1), B Sai Praneeth (1) and Prakash Padukone (1) have won medals at World Championships in the singles event.
Taking a look at HS Prannoy’s journey in the tournament so far the Indian beat Finland’s Kolle Koljonen 24-22, 21-10 in the first round, before eliminating Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-9, 21-14. In the round of 16, he defeated Loh Kean Yew 21-18, 15-21, 21-19 to reach the quarterfinals for a third consecutive year before outlasting the home favourite Axelsen.
When is HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn BWF World Championships 2023 semi-final Starting in India?
The BWF World Championships men’s singles semi-final between HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn is scheduled to start around 16:45 IST.
Where to watch HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn World Badminton Championships 2023 semi-final Live Streaming in India?
The World Badminton Championships 2023 men’s singles semi-final between HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn will be live-streamed on JioCinema as well as the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV in India.
Where to watch HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn BWF World Championships 2023 semi-final on TV in India?
The World Badminton Championships men’s singles semi-final between HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn will be telecast live on the Sports18 1 TV channel in India.