HS Prannoy Rises to Career-best World no. 7 Ranking, Treesa-Gayatri Take 15th Spot

HS Prannoy Rises to Career-best World no. 7 Ranking, Treesa-Gayatri Take 15th Spot

Among other Indians in men's singles, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth exchanged places, taking the 22nd and 23rd spots respectively

Published By: Feroz Khan

PTI

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 17:28 IST

New Delhi, India

HS Prannoy is the lone Indian in the top-10 of singles rankings. (AFP Photo)
HS Prannoy is the lone Indian in the top-10 of singles rankings. (AFP Photo)

Star India shuttler HS Prannoy climbed up two spots to achieve a career-best world number seven in men’s singles in the latest BWF ranking issued on Tuesday.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also went up two spots to become world no. 15 women’s doubles pair in the latest list.

Prannoy has 66,147 points to his kitty from 17 tournaments and remains the best placed Indian singles player, followed by double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who improved a spot to be at 11th position in women’s singles.

Among other Indians in men’s singles, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth exchanged places, taking the 22nd and 23rd spots respectively.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty slipped two places to seventh in men’s doubles.

No other Indian is placed inside the top 20.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

first published: May 16, 2023, 17:28 IST
last updated: May 16, 2023, 17:28 IST
