'Hurts me to See Athletes on the Streets': Neeraj Chopra Comes in Support of Protesting Wrestlers

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra said that the protest staged by the Indian wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar, demanding the registration of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment against multiple women wrestlers, makes him feel hurt.

The 25-year-old javelin ace took to the social media platform Twitter to share an image with a caption encapsulating his dissatisfaction with the current scenario.

“It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud," his post started.

“As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not."

“What’s happening should never happen. This is a sensitive issue and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner."

“Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served," the post concluded.

Many of the nation’s top wrestlers gathered at the Jantar Mantar earlier this week to express their dissatisfaction in tackling the issue at hand despite their earlier protest at the beginning of the year.

The first hartal early in January was called off by the protesting wrestlers after the authorities assured that the necessary steps to address the concerns voiced by the grapplers would be taken.

But, the disillusioned wrestlers spearheaded by Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik restarted their darna once again as the promises weren’t kept up and the police refused to file an FIR pertaining to the issue despite seven women wrestlers coming forward to register a complaint.

Vinesh Phogat’s cousin sister and BJP member Babita Phogat assumed the role of the mediator, but things seemed to have soured between the wrestlers from the legendary Phogat dynasty with Vinesh taking a dig at her cousin to the effect of the 33-year-old being more interested in matters of politics than wrestling now.

Phogat also said that her calls to the oversight committee, formed to produce a report on the allegations and to take care of the day-to-day functioning of the federation headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, failed to respond to her requests and the wrestlers had no other option bu to go on protest again.

