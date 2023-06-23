'I Am Gearing Up For Pro Kabaddi League Season 10,' Says Naveen

One of the biggest kabaddi superstars, Naveen appeared on the first episode of Beyond the Mat (Season 3) on Thursday. The Pro Kabaddi League’s Beyond the Mat series explores the PKL players’ life outside of the sport.

The raider, who raked up the third-highest number of raid points (254) for Dabang Delhi KC last season, expressed that he’s gearing up for the landmark tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, “I am currently preparing for the next season. I played in the Inter-Services tournament after the last season of the Pro Kabaddi League. It’s important for me to keep practising because there are tournaments such as Asian Games coming up this year."

The PKL star further added, “I got married as well. My wife (Meenakshi Baliyan) is also a sportsperson. She’s a shooter."