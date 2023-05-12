IBA World Boxing Championships 2023: Mohammad Hussamudin Gives Walkover, Signs Off with Bronze

Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamudin signed off with a bronze medal at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championship 2023 after a knee injury forced him to withdraw from his semifinal bout in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Friday.

The 29-year-old from Nizamabad sustained a knee injury in his quarterfinal bout against J. Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria.

“He had a knee injury in the last bout after which he had pain and swelling. After careful and detailed assessment by medical team, Team Management have decided that he won’t take part in the semi final bout which is to take place today as he doesn’t want the injury to aggravate rather recover for future competitions," the boxing federation of India said in a statement.

Hussamudin, who was competing in his debut World Championships, was scheduled to face Cuba’s Saidel Horta in the last four clash.

Hussamuddin was aiming to successfully reach the final in his maiden appearance at the tournament when he takes to the ring against Saidel Horta of Cuba. The two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist has elevated his performance to the highest of levels to prevail in all of his bouts at the tournament so far.

The ongoing tournament is witnessing the participation of 538 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 107 countries. The gold medallists will walk away with a prize money of USD 200,000, the silver medallists are to be given USD 100,000 and both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 50,000 each