Iga Swiatek Withdraws From Miami Open, Billie Jean King Cup

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has informed that she will miss the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup due to a rib injury brought about by an episode of coughing.

Last season, the 21-year-old lifted the trophy in Miami after beating Naomi Osaka in the final, but the Pole said she won’t defend her title, a Xinhua report said.

“After Doha I was struggling with a strong infection. I was allowed to play, but a strong episode of coughing led to a rib injury. We were trying to handle it and continuing to play as long as it was safe for me," Swiatek wrote in a statement released on Wednesday night.

“We were analyzing the data in recent days and my doctor prepared my diagnosis. Unfortunately, I’m still feeling a lot of discomfort and pain and I can’t compete. I need to take a break to recover. I have to pull out of the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup," she added.

It’s not known when Swiatek will return to the tennis court. “It depends on my process of recovery and the recommendation of my medical team," the tennis player explained.

The WTA ranking leader admitted that she is facing difficult moments.

“It’s a truly difficult call not to play in Miami and Billie Jean King Cup, but health is the most important. Time to accept it and get well as soon as possible," the Pole concluded.

