Inaugural Edition of the Global Chess League Officially Opened in Dubai

Dubai witnessed a historic moment in the world of chess as the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League officially opened with a dazzling ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Chess enthusiasts, dignitaries, and renowned personalities from around the world gathered in the City of Gold to witness the official opening of a pioneering project poised to redefine the image of chess and revolutionise the perception of the game worldwide.

Among the VIPs at the event were HE Saeed Mohammed Hareb (Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council), Anand Mahindra (Chairman of the Mahindra Group), Arkady Dvorkovich (President of the International Chess Federation, FIDE) famous Australian cricketer Steve Waugh, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza as well as CP Gurnani (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra). They were joined by Parag Shah, Director - Global Chess League and Member of Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group, and Jagdish Mitra, Chairperson of the Global Chess League Board.

The ceremony marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter for chess, as the Global Chess League aims to revolutionize the game and expand its reach globally.