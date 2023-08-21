Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
India at BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen in Action

India at BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen in Action

Here is India's schedule on day 1 of the BWF World Badminton Championships on Monday in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 08:51 IST

Copenhagen, Denmark

Lakshya Sen. (Credit: Twitter)

The BWF World Championships gets underway on Monday in Copenhagen, Denmark, from 21–27 August as Indians in the fray will like to showcase their rising stature in the sport of badminton.

India have won 13 medals, including one gold, four silvers and 8 bronze medals since 1977 when the tournament first started before turning into a biennial event from 1983 to 2005. It has been an annual event, with the exception of the Olympic year, ever since.

While the legendary Prakash Padukone was the first Indian to win a medal — a bronze — at the World Championships in 1983, the country’s shuttlers, led by PV Sindhu, have managed to win at least one medal since 2011.

Sindhu, the 2019 champion, is the most successful Indian with five medals but she has not been able to reach the podium since the Basel edition and has looked a pale shadow of her former self this season.

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, however, swelled India’s medal tally with silver and bronze in the 2021 edition, while Satwik and Chirag secured a bronze in 2022.

Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy will get India’s campaign underway in the first-round match of the mixed doubles against Adam Hall and Julie Macpherson. HS Prannoy will take on Kalle Koljonen in men’s singles as Lakshya Sen will take on Georges Julien Paul and Kidambi Srikanth will go up against Kenta Nishimoto.

INDIA’s SCHEDULE TODAY AT BWF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

EVENTROUNDTIMEMATCH
Mixed DoublesRound of 4812:30 ISTRohan Kapoor-N Sikki Reddy vs Adam Hall-Julie Macpherson
Men’s SinglesRound of 6413:45 ISTHS Prannoy vs Kalle Koljonen
Men’s SinglesRound of 6413:45 ISTLakshya Sen vs Georges Julien Paul
Men’s SinglesRound of 6416:10 ISTKidambi Srikanth vs Kenta Nishimoto

Where to watch World Badminton Championships 2023 Live Streaming in India?

The World Badminton Championships 2023 will be live-streamed on JioCinema as well as the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV in India.

Where to watch World Badminton Championships 2023 on TV in India?

The World Badminton Championships will be telecast live on the Sports18 1 TV channel in India.

World Badminton Championships 2023: India squad

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

    • Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam

    Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Venkat Prasad/Juhi Dewangan

    first published: August 21, 2023, 08:49 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 08:51 IST
