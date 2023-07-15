India Hopes High from MPS Star Athlete Arjun, Only Javelin Thrower for 7th Commonwealth Youth Games

Modern Public School (MPS), Shalimar Bagh, has said that its star athlete, Arjun, a class 12 student, has brought immense pride to the nation as he will be the lone javelin thrower representing India in the 7th Edition of Commonwealth Youth Games to be held in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, from August 4 to 6.

Arjun’s indomitable dedication and unwavering commitment to excellence have brought immense pride to the country. Arjun’s personal best throw of 72.93 meters and his incredible talent and determination were spotted well by the selectors. The 16-year-old athlete is currently ranked Number 3 amongst the commonwealth nations and Number 1 in India in the under-18 boys’ javelin throw category.

Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, stated that “We are immensely proud of Arjun and his exceptional triumphs. His selection to represent India at the 7th Edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games is a true testament to our unwavering dedication in nurturing each student’s potential and fostering their success. The entire Modern Public School community is brimming with pride for Arjun. His remarkable feat serves as an inspiring example of our collective endeavors, and we eagerly anticipate his representation of India at the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games."