'Thoughts and Prayers': Neeraj Chopra, Sania Mirza and Other Athletes Send Condolences Following Horrific Odisha Train Crash

The horrendous train accident at Balasore district in Odisha that claimed multiple lives and rendered many more injured, shook the nation and left the population in a state of shell-shock.

Three trains derailed and toppled over one another in one of the most horrific accidents the country has witnessed.

Athletes from across the sporting spectrum expressed their condolences following the unfortunate crash.

Toko Olympics gold medal-winning javelin throw athlete Neeraj Chopra posted a tweet that read, “Woke up to read the news of the horrific tragedy in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of everyone affected. Om shanti."

Tennis star Sania Mirza shared a post that read, “So saddened to hear about the devastating train accident in Odhisa . My thoughts and prayers with the people and their families .strength and prayers".

Indian kabaddi star Pawan Sherawat took to his social media handle to say, “Its heartbreaking to hear about the casualties that occured in odisha train accident. My sincerest condolences to those affected. May god give strength to the victims and families"

The Indian Super League took to Twitter to share their devastation and express their condolences following the tragic accident.

ISL team Odisha FC posted “We are devasted to learn of the train accident in Balasore that has taken the lives of many passengers quite tragically. Our condolences go out to the families of the affected. They are in our thoughts and prayers at this hour."

It is reported that the accident took place near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore around 7 PM on Friday night.

As per reports, the coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express got derailed and fell on the adjacent tracks, causing further damage.