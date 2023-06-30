India vs Iran Live Streaming For Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 Final: How to Watch India vs Iran Coverage on TV And Online

India defeated Iran 42-32 in the final to win the 11th edition of the Asian Kabaddi Champions. After showing off their dominance throughout the campaign, India will need to overcome Iran in their ultimate clash to win the Gold medal in the 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship. The highly anticipated final will be hosted at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology, Seok Dang Culture Bldg in Busan on June 30. The on-court proceedings will kickstart at 11 AM IST.

Pawan Sehrawat’s India finished at the top of the points table, winning all of their five games. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh’s Iran could win four out of their five games. Their only defeat in the group stage came against India. Iran will eye for sweet revenge for their prior defeat, while India will look to round off the campaign with their eighth Asian Kabaddi Championship gold.

India kicked off their journey with a commanding 76-13 victory over hosts South Korea. In their second assignment, the Men in Blue thrashed Chinese Taipei at a margin of 53-20 before beating Japan at ease in the third fixture. India struggled a bit against Iran but finally prevailed on the occasion with the scoreboard reading 33-28. In their last group game, India trounced Hong Kong to confirm their place in the final.

Ahead of Friday’s Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 Final match between India and Iran; here is all you need to know:

What date Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 Final match between India and Iran will be played?

The Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 Final match between India and Iran will take place on June 30, Friday.

Where will the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 Final match India vs Iran be played?

The Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 Final match between India and Iran will be played at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology in Busan.

What time will the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 Final match between India and Iran begin?

The Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 Final match between India and Iran will begin at 11:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Iran Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 Final match?

India vs Iran match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Iran Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 Final match?

India vs Iran match will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of the tournament.

What are the full squads of India and Iran For the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 Final?