Indian Compound Archers Secure Silverware For India After Reaching World Cup Final

Indian compound archers continued their winning run and stormed into the final of men’s and women’s team events to confirm two medals for the country in the World Cup Stage 4, on Wednesday.

Recently-crowned world champion, Ojas Deotale landed his arrow closer to the centre (X) to help the Indian men’s team overcome Korea 235-235 (30*-30) in the shoot-off of the compound men’s team semifinal.

The men’s team will take on the USA in the gold medal clash.

The Indian women’s compound team, which became the world champions less than two weeks ago in Berlin, came back from behind to defeat Britain 234-233.

The top-seeded Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur will face Mexico in the final.

The men’s team of Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar and Abhishek Verma squandered a two-point lead and let the Korean trio of Choi Yonghee, Kim Jongho and Yang Jaewon level scores in the fourth end.