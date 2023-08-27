Indian Men's 4x400 Relay Team Qualify For World Championships Final Setting New Asian Record Time | WATCH

Trends :Neeraj ChopraMen 400m RelayOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Indian men's 4x400 relay team qualified for the World Athletics Championships 2023 final setting a new Asian record time of 2:59:05 seconds

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 00:24 IST

Budapest, Hungary

India's 4x400 relay team qualifies for World Athletics Championships final setting new Asian record (World Athletics Twitter)
For the first time ever Indian men’s 4×400 relay sprint team have qualified for the World Athletics Championship final. The team comprising of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh qualified for the final with an Asian record time of 2:59.05, finishing second behind the United States of America in the semifinal heats.

On Saturday, the Indian men’s 4×400 relay team lined up in the semifinal heats in Budapest, Hungary, needing to finish in the top 3 among the two qualification rounds. Alongside heavyweights such as USA, Jamaica and Britain the Indian side did the entire nation proud.

Not only did the Indian team qualify for their maiden World Athletics Championships final, but they did so in style by setting a new Asian record time.

The season-best time of the Indian relay team stands at 3:1:30 seconds, they dipped shortly below the 3-minute mark at 2:59:05 seconds as they finished second in heat 1. Courtesy of the overall standings, that helped the Indian 4×400 relay team book their berth in the final.

Apart from USA, India, Great Britain & NI, Botswana, Jamaica, France, Italy and the Netherlands have qualified for the final.

The quartet of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh were one second behind USA’s time of 2:58.47 seconds, but they will hope to bring home a medal in the final that will be held on Sunday.

The earlier Asian record of 2:59.51 was in the name of Japanese team.

    • The earlier national record was 3:00.25 set in 2021. India eventually finished second overall also after the two heats, behind USA, but ahead of strong teams like Great Britain (3rd; 2:59.42) and Jamaica (5th; 2:59.82).

    With inputs from PTI

    first published: August 27, 2023, 00:15 IST
    last updated: August 27, 2023, 00:24 IST
