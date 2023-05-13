Indian Olympic Association Bars Outgoing WFI Officials From Undertaking Federations' Administrative Activities

The Indian Olympic Association has debarred all outgoing officials of the Wrestling Federation of India from undertaking any administrative function with regards to WFI’s operations, with immediate effect.

With this directive, the recently constituted Ad Hoc Committee gains autonomous power to run the office of the national sports federation on a day-to-day basis.

IOA Joint Secretary and Acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey issued the directives through an order on May 12, stating, “The Ad Hoc Committee appointed by IOA for the discipline of Wrestling shall carry out all the duties and responsibilities of the National Sports Federation as enunciated in the Sports Code."

The order further stated, “With the Ad Hoc Committee being in existence, the outgoing office bearers of the WFI shall have no role with respect to the exercise of any function of the NSF for the discipline of Wrestling and shall not perform any administrative, financial, regulatory or any other role."

Kalyan Chaubey has further asked the outgoing office bearers of WFI to hand over all official documents, including financial instruments, administrative credentials for making entries for the participation of sportspersons in international events, website management etc, to the Ad Hoc Committee.

IOA Executive Council at its Emergency Meeting on April 27, 2023 had unanimously resolved to form an Ad Hoc Committee to take charge of WFI affairs, and on May 3, 2023 had appointed a two-member Ad Hoc Committee consisting of IOA Executive Council Member Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Suma Shirur, Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit of IOA.

In the days ahead, IOA will also appoint a retired judge of the Supreme Court or any High Court in India as the third member of the Ad Hoc Committee to ensure fresh elections of WFI are conducted in a smooth and transparent manner.