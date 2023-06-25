Indian Team Crosses 150-medal Mark on Penultimate Day of Special Olympics World Games

Roller skaters continued to impress as they grabbed two gold and three silvers on the penultimate day to help India go past 150-medal mark at the Special Olympics World Games.

India now have a whopping 157 medals (66 gold, 50 silver, 41 bronze) with a day left in the Games.

Arayan (300m) and Deepen (1000m) were the gold medal winner roller skaters.

The Indian men mixed 5×5 basketball team beat Portugal 6-3 to claim gold. The women’s 5×5 team settled for a silver after losing to Sweden in the final on Saturday.

In volleyball, India beat Korea 2-0 in the men’s/mixed bronze medal match. In the women’s unified team event, India won gold, beating UAE in a topsy-turvy contest.

In tennis, Swaraaj Singh lost to Tamas Torok to win silver in the men’s singles Level 5 event.

India also won a silver in women’s handball after losing to Azerbaijan in the final.

The final day’s action on Sunday will see India vie for medals in athletics, lawn tennis and cycling.