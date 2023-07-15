Indian Team Will Enjoy Chennai Atmosphere as Much as We Did in 2007: Shivendra Singh

There is palpable excitement among hockey fans as international hockey returns to Chennai after 16 long years, with the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 set to begin on August 3 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore.

Adding to the excitement, Hockey India’s Chennai Chronicles Series revisits some of the city’s iconic matches, which have witnessed some mega rivalries unfold.

In the third episode of the ‘Chennai Chronicles Series’, HI sat down with former India centre forward Shivendra Singh, who has joined as Coach of the Indian Men’s Team.

Shivendra was part of the Indian Team that lifted the 2007 Men’s Asia Cup Trophy in Chennai, where the Indian Team won 7-2 against South Korea. Sharing his thoughts about playing in Chennai, the former centre forward said, “Over the years, we have good experience of playing in Chennai. During the 2007 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup, we lifted the trophy. I remember the crowd support was fantastic and the stadium was full, not just even inside but outside the stadium as well. All these memories are still fresh in my mind. The fans in Chennai are very passionate about hockey and they fully support the game with all their heart. I am sure that the team is going to love the atmosphere in the stadium once they are on the field."

Shivendra also talked about the mood in the Indian camp ahead of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. He said, “The spirit in the team is high. They are all motivated and ready to play in the tournament. We are going to take every match seriously. We are taking nothing for granted. We have to be at our best to lift that coveted trophy."