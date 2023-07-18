Indian Women's Hockey Team Suffers 1-4 Drubbing at Hands of Germany in Wiesbaden

The Indian women’s hockey team suffered a 1-4 thrashing to Germany in the first of the two matches against the hosts on Tuesday.

Youngster Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke (29’) was the lone goal-scorer for India, while Nike Lorenz (6’, 59’) and Jette Fleschütz (14’, 43’) scored a brace each in Germany’s win.

The hosts began the match on an attacking note, putting India on the back foot at the very beginning. They scored back-to-back goals in the first quarter mounting pressure on India’s defence.

Germany’s first goal came off Nike Lorenz’s well-executed penalty corner while the team’s second goal came off a penalty stroke via Jette. Though the visitors tried to bounce back when they were awarded a PC in the 11th minute, the chance could not be converted.

However, in the second quarter, the Indian team emerged from the early setback with a well-structured game. While they didn’t allow any goals by Germany, they successfully converted a PC in the 29th minute through Vaishnavi.

With the score reading 2-1 at halftime, Germany returned to the pitch with a plan to test the Indian defence.

While India lived up to the fight, an infringement by their defence while halting the German attack in the circle saw them concede a PC. Jette made no mistake in converting the opportunity and help her team extend the lead to 3-1.

Though India found a few chances in the final quarter to score, the German defence was too strong to breach.