Indian Women's Junior Hockey Team Felicitated at SAI NCOE Bengaluru After Asia Cup Triumph

The Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru felicitated the Indian team that won a historic maiden title in the Junior Women’s Hockey Asia Cup on Sunday.

The team was feted at the SAI NCOE premises on Tuesday afternoon, hours after they were given a grand welcome by the SAI officials at the Kempegowda Airport, Bengaluru.

The young athletes from the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence came up with a spirited performance, winning the hearts of spectators and admirers alike. There were a total of 17 Khelo India Athletes in the team who are spread across various SAI National Centres of Excellence. All their assessments and trials took place at the SAI NCOE Bengaluru.

“We fought well and played together as a team. There was a mix of old and young players but we blended well. We want to thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi as well as the Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur for their constant support. I thank everyone in SAI Bengaluru too who are just a phone call away to solve all our problems," mentioned the captain of the team, Preeti.

The girls remained undefeated throughout and out of six matches played till the final, India won 5 and drew 1. Annu remained the top goalscorer with a total of 9 goals in the entire tournament.

The Junior Women’s Asia Cup held in Gifu, Japan, witnessed the participation of 10 of the most talented teams from across the continent, competing to showcase their skills and achieve glory.

