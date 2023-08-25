'Indian Wrestling Has Suffered Because Of Brij Bhushan...The Tricolor Has Been Insulted': Vinesh Phogat Slams Former WFI Chief

Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medalist wrestler Vinesh Phogat slammed former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Saran Singh after United World Wrestling (UWW) provisionally suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with immediate effect for not conducting elections on time.

The national wrestling governing body was supposed to conduct elections in June. Unfortunately, these elections have faced multiple delays due to a series of legal challenges put forth by different state units.

Then, the elections to pick the new administrators were slated to be held on August 12 but got further delayed after Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed WFI elections till further orders following a petition of the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA).

Advertisement

“The extent of damage Indian wrestling has suffered because of Brij Bhushan. if it is properly assessed, the true picture will come to light. The tricolour has been insulted because of this mafia," Vinesh said in a post on X (previously Twitter).

With the WFI election getting delayed, the UWW on Thursday suspended the Indian body, making it clear that the Indian wrestlers will have to contest under the UWW flag in international competitions.

In a series of posts on Thursday, Olympic bronze medallist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik also showed their discomfort against Brij Bhushan and described the day as a “black day for Indian wrestling" after the national body for the sport was suspended by UWW.

Advertisement

On April 27 the ad-hoc committee constituted by the IOA took the responsibility of conducting the election and day-to-day function of the WFI. The panel was expected to conduct a fresh election for the federation within 45 days.