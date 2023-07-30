India's Gyaneshwari Yadav and Koyel Bar Win Silver Medals at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

India’s Gyaneshwari Yadav and Koyel Bar secured silver medals in the women’s 49kg event at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships on Sunday.

While Gyaneshwari finished runner up among the juniors, Koyel came second in the youth category on day three of the Championships at the Gautam Buddha University here.

Gyaneshwari lifted a total of 175kg (78kg+97kg). Two failed attempts — one each in snatch and clean and jerk section — prevented the Chhattisgarh from matching her gold-winning effort at the Commonwealth Senior Championships held here earlier this month.

Spearheading India’s campaign in the absence of Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, the 20-year-old had recorded personal best in the snatch (78kg) as well as the clean and jerk section (98kg).