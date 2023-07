India’s Street Fighter V Athletes Set For Seeding Event Of Asian Games

With the Asian Games 2022 just around the corner, India’s star Street Fighter V athletes are all set to prove their mettle on the big stage as they battle it out for favourable seeding at the tournament against notable athletes from East and South Asia at the two-day seeding event that will take place in Hangzhou from July 22.

Two of the country’s biggest names in the title, Mayank Prajapati (MiKeYROG) and Ayan Biswas (AYAN01) will face formidable opponents from Pakistan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Chinese Taipei in their seeding event fixtures starting. There will be a total of 15 countries that will be going head-to-head against each other in Street Fighter V at Asian Games 2022 from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

Speaking on his excitement about competing with the top players and his preparation for the seeding event Mayank Prajapati, Team India’s Street Fighter athlete said, “Competing against some of the world’s best players will be a huge opportunity for me not just to showcase my skills but also analyze my opponents’ tactics for the big event in Hangzhou… A special mention to ESFI for providing me with this golden opportunity and the equipment to fulfil my dream of representing India at a major multi-sport event."

Both athletes qualified for the Asian Games 2022 by reaching the finals of the National Esports Championships (NESC) organized by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI), where Mayank emerged victorious, defeating Ayan with an impressive 3-0 score. The two players are well-renowned names in the Indian Street Fighter V community having dominated the game for a long period of time.

“Mayank and Ayan have been making waves in Street Fighter V for so many years and now they will get the chance to do so against the leading athletes from the continent. Their rise in the title and extreme dedication towards achieving their goals will surely inspire aspiring athletes from the country," said Mr Vinod Tiwari, President of Esports Federation of India.

Having been included as a demonstration title in 2018, Esports is going to make its full-fledged debut as an official medal sport at the 19th Asian Games where India will be participating in four titles – League of Legends, FIFA Online 4, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, and DOTA 2.

One of the country’s top sports & esports communication agencies, Artsmith-Concepts & Visions, will continue its support to the Esports Federation of India as their official communication partner.