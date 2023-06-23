India's Top Rifle and Pistol Shooters to Take Final Aim for World Championships and Asian Games

More than 400 top rifle and pistol shooters of the country will take part in the Group ‘A’ National Selection Trials 5 & 6 from June 24 to 30, the final event before the selectors pick the team for the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games.

Saturday will mainly have pre-event training before real action begins on Sunday, with as many as six finals lined up across the senior and junior categories.

All top names of Indian shooting, including the likes of Rahi Sarnobat, Anjum Moudgil, Manu Bhaker, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Tomar, Divyansh Panwar, Hriday Hazarika, Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, Esha Singh, Sarabjot Singh, Rhtyhm Sangwan and Divya TS, among others, are expected to participate in the event at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range.

The Baku World Championships in August will have as many as 48 quota places for the 2024 Olympics.

Following the Asian Games (September 23 to October 8), the Asian Championships are also scheduled in October in Changwon, Korea, where a further 24 Olympic quota places will be distributed.