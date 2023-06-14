Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen Storms Into Second Round, Priyanshu Rajawat Gets Walkover

Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen Storms Into Second Round, Priyanshu Rajawat Gets Walkover

Lakshya will next face the winner of the match between Lu Guang Zu of China and compatriot Kidambi Srikanth.

Advertisement

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

PTI

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 13:02 IST

Jakarta, Indonesia

Indain badminton star Lakshya Sen (Twitter)
Indain badminton star Lakshya Sen (Twitter)

Commonwealth Games champion Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the second round of the men’s singles at the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event with a straight game win over Zii Jia Lee of Malaysia here on Wednesday.

Lakshya, a world championship bronze medallist and ranked 20th in the world, took just 32 minutes to quell the challenge of world no.11 Lee 21-17 21-13.

Lakshya will next face the winner of the match between Lu Guang Zu of China and compatriot Kidambi Srikanth.

Another Indian Priyanshu Rajawat got a walkover from Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand to seal his place in the next round.

Advertisement

Rajawat, however, has a tough second round tie as he set to face the winner of the match between Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittnghus of Denmark and second seed local shuttler Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

The other Indian in men’s singles fray is HS Prannoy who will take on Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long in the second round.

top videos
  • Adipurush Set For Release | Will Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Go Beyond Sentiments To Be A Good Watch?
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Vicky Kaushal Shares A Loved Up Picture With Wife, Katrina Kaif; VicKat Fans Are In Awe
  • Siddhant, Navya On Movie Date | Kaushals Wish Sharvari On B'day | Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Team Up
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • However, it was curtains for young Indian female shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap as she crashed out in the opening round of women’s singles.

    Kashyap was no match for second seed An Se young of Korea, losing 10-21 4-21.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: June 14, 2023, 13:02 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 13:02 IST
    Read More