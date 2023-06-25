Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Injured Nick Kyrgios Withdraws from Mallorca Open, Wimbledon Participation in Doubt

Nick Kyrgios practised at the Santa Ponsa Country Club but continues to be hampered by knee problems

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Reuters

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 07:52 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Nick Kyrgios (Twitter)

Australian Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Mallorca Open because of injury, his second withdrawal in succession after also pulling out of this week’s event in Halle.

Kyrgios practised at the Santa Ponsa Country Club on Friday but continues to be hampered by knee problems.

It is a further setback to his chances of playing at Wimbledon where he reached the final last year.

“Super disappointed that I can’t compete in Mallorca," the 28-year-old said in a video post.

“I’ve still got a lot going on with my body at the moment and with Wimbledon just around the corner hopefully I will be able to get healthy for that."

    • Kyrgios, who also pulled out of the Mallorca grasscourt event last year with an abdominal injury, has played one match all year, losing in the first round in Stuttgart this month.

    The maverick nature of his tennis means that should he recover in time for Wimbledon he would still be someone few players would like to face.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    About the Author

    Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...

