'Inspiring Icon': Indian President Lauds Novak Djokovic on Historic 23rd Grand Slam Title

Novak Djokovic created history by scaling the 23 grand slam title feat and became the first men’s player in the history of the sport to do so as he triumphed on the clay surface of Roland Garros in Paris, France.

He breezed past Norwegian star Casper Ruud in three straight sets 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 to win the 2023 edition of the French Open, which was his third title in the Parisian event.

Wishes for the Serbian star poured in following his historic feat.

President of India, Mrs Draupadi Murmu shared a post that read, “Congratulations to @DjokerNole for winning the men’s singles final at the French Open that makes him the winner of the largest number of men’s Grand Slam titles in the history of tennis. I share the special joy of the people of Serbia with whom I got to spend a memorable time a few days ago. Novak Djokovic is an inspiring icon for youth in Serbia, India and across the world. I wish him continued success."

Pankaj Advani tweeted, “If anyone wants to learn how to perform under pressure, if any athlete wants to learn how to have a winning mentality, just watch Djokovic! Love him or hate him, his achievements are unparalleled"

One user posted, “Novak Djokovic having all of the biggest records in tennis is poetic justice. Despite being unfairly villainized, detained and deported, banned from many tournaments, and robbed of ranking points, he stood by his principles and refused to surrender. In the end, he won. Legend."

Another fan wrote, “Novak Djokovic has overcome war, Federer and Nadal, biased media, hostile crowds, a pandemic, Grand Slam cancellations, unfair disqualifications, and forced vaccinations. And now, he has won more Grand Slam titles than any man in history. The greatest story in sports history."