Trends :RCB VS CSK LIVEGT VS RR Orange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Inter-Institutional TT: Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to Face Off in Final

Inter-Institutional TT: Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to Face Off in Final

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran face off in the men's singles final at the PSPB Inter Unit Table Tennis Tournament

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 19:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Achanta Sharath Kamal (Twitter and PTI)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Achanta Sharath Kamal (Twitter and PTI)

India’s top two paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will face each other in the men’s singles summit clash of the PSPB Inter Unit Table Tennis Tournament.

Veteran Sharath (IOCL) rallied from a game down to win his semifinal match against talented youngster Ankur Bhattachajee 6-11 11-9 11-9 11-7 11-8 in the best of seven games format being followed.

In the other semifinal, reigning national champion Sathiyan (ONGC) found his form to beat teammate Saurabh Saha comfortably 4-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8).

The women’s semifinals saw youth taking on experience.

Advertisement

Talented junior Yashaswani Ghorpade (OIL) beat Divya Deshpande (ONGC) 4-2 (11-4, 11-8, 3-11, 3-11, 11-6, 11-9) in an intense encounter.

In the other semifinal, T Reeth Rishya (IOCL) took on teammate and junior Jennifer Verghees in a match which went the full distance to win 4-3.

RELATED NEWS

It was a see-saw battle with Jennifer winning the first game comfortably 11-5. She then won the second game as well. Reeth took the third in a close game but lost the next one and it looked like Jennifer would win.

Reeth drew on her experience and with tremendous grit won the last three games and the match 4-3 (5-11, 10-12, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-4).

In the veterans’ final, Pankaj Gupta (ONGC) will take on LV Thakre in the final after they both won their semifinal matches comfortably by identical margins of 3-1.

Pankaj beat Soneshwar Deka (OIL) 11-2, 13-11, 11-13, 11-4 in the first semifinal and LV Thakre defeated Jayanta Dey (IOCL) 5-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-5 in the other last-four match.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

About the Author

Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

first published: April 20, 2023, 19:58 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 19:58 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Sunny Leone Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+7PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat On Eid 2023, Check Out The Photos From His Annual Ritual