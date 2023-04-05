International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF SPORT FOR DEVELOPMENT AND PEACE 2023: Sports are an integral part of society as it keeps us physically active, competitive and fit. Playing sports can boost confidence and provide lots of life lessons. The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) takes place on April 6 and is observed to celebrate the role of sports and physical activity in our individual lives and communities across the globe.

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2023: Theme

The theme for the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace for this year is “Scoring for People and the Planet." The theme is applicable for celebrations of this event across the globe. Since the annual event is created by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), it ties with the Sustainable Development agenda of the United Nations (UN). This theme, like the ones that came before, focuses on how sports impacts or influences sustainable development around the world and peace as well.

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace: History

In its 67th session, the United Nations general Assembly adopted resolution 67/296, on August 23, 2013, by which it proclaimed April 6 as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace. The resolution report was published on September 18 that year. The creation of this day was supported by the International Olympic Committee.

The declaration of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace was based on past UN resolutions that sought to highlight and promote events like the International year of Sport and the Olympic Ideal, the Olympic Truce, the Olympic Ideal and helping usher in a more peaceful world by utilising the platform of sports.

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace: Significance

Sports helps encourage both physical and mental development of individuals, promotes better health, greater disease resistance, social integration, gender equality, economic development and international cooperation, brotherhood and peace. The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace highlights the above possibilities every year and inspires countless people to take on sports and forge a positive world.

