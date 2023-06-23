International Olympic Day 2023: 10 Inspirational Quotes by Famous Sports Personalities

INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC DAY 2023: International Olympic Day is a celebration that honours the spirit of sport, competition, and the pursuit of excellence. This special occasion is observed on June 23 to commemorate the Olympic Games and the countless athletes who have dedicated their lives to achieving greatness on the world’s grandest stage.
These individuals have experienced the thrill of victory, endured the agony of defeat, and have emerged as true champions in their respective disciplines. Their words serve as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging us to push our limits, overcome obstacles, and strive for greatness in our own lives. So, let us delve into these inspirational quotes and allow them to ignite the fire within us, propelling us toward our dreams and aspirations.
To inspire and motivate you on this remarkable day, here are some of inspirational quotes by famous sports personalities:
- “Never buy gold, simply earn it." - Mary Kom
- “One shouldn’t be afraid to lose; this is a sport. One day you win; another day, you lose. Of course, everyone wants to be the best. This is normal. This is what sport is about. This is why I love it." - Oksana Baiul
- “If you dream and allow yourself to dream, you can do anything." - Clara Hughes
- “The things you learn from sports — setting goals, being part of a team, confidence — that’s invaluable. It’s not about trophies and ribbons. It’s about being on time for practice, accepting challenges, and being fearful of the elements." - Summer Sanders
- “Are you going to stand or are you going to crumble? In the face of everything, stand still." - Gabby Douglas
- “It is the inspiration of the Olympic games that drives people not only to compete but to improve, and to bring lasting spiritual and moral benefits to the athlete and inspiration to those lucky enough to witness the athletic dedication." - Herb Elliott
- “Winning doesn’t always mean being first. Winning means you’re doing better than you’ve ever done before." - Bonnie Blair
- “Never underestimate the power of dreams and the influence of the human spirit. We are all the same in this notion: The potential for greatness lives within each of us." - Wilma Rudolph
- “There’s always a point where you get knocked down. But I draw on what I’ve learned on the track: If you work hard, things will work out." - Lolo Jones
- “To uncover your true potential, you must first find your own limits, and then you have to have the courage to blow past them." - Picabo Street